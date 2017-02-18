Human Rights Defender Complains About Police Investigation Into Shooting Incident

By Grisha Balasanyan, Davit Banuchyan, Edik Baghdasaryan

Armineh Arakelyan, a human rights defender in Armenia who was fired upon on February 15 while returning to her home in the town of Ashtarak, complains that the police aren’t doing much of anything to find the culprits.

Unknown assailants opened fire on Arakelyan, a founder of the Human Rights and Democracy Institute, as she entered the yard to her house.

The shots missed Arakelyan but killed her pet dog.

Arakelyan says police never even bothered to remove the dog from the yard to perform a ballistics test on the bullets lodged inside the animal. Arakelyan says that she had to convince police to even register that the dog had died from a bullet wound.