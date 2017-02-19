Delegation of U.S. Referendum Observers Arrives in Artsakh

Yesterday, Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan received a U.S. delegation of observers who will participate in the monitoring of the country’s constitutional referendum scheduled for February 20.

The delegation includes Fresno County Board of Supervisors Andreas Borgeas, Santa Cruz County Clerk, Registrar of Voters Gail Pellerin, and Director of the Election Administration Research Center at Berkeley Law, Karin Mac Donald.

On the same day, Karen Mirzoyan received Member of the European Parliament, President of Armenia-EU Friendship Group Eleni Theocharous and Director of head-office of Solidarity Movement political party (Cypros) Yianis Selinopoulos.

A range of issues related to the foreign policy agenda of the Republic of Artsakh were discussed at the meeting.

The sides also touched upon the draft of the new NKR constitution in the context of strengthening of democratic values and further development of the NKR statehood.