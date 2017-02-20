Monday, 20 February

Azerbaijan Continues to Violate Karabakh Ceasefire



Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire 55 times yesterday and last night, firing over 550 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The Artsakh Defnse Army did not respond in kind.


