Postanjyan Quits Heritage Party; Cites Betrayal of Principles

Firebrand opposition MP Zaruhie Postanjyan says she is leaving Armenia’s Heritage Party.

In a Facebook post made today, Postanjyan says the current party has all but turned its back on the principles and policies it adhered to in the past, and that she can no longer carry out political work in such an environment.

Addressing Heritage Party members, Postanjyan writes: “I declare to you that I’m ending my membership in the Heritage Party while, at the same time, highly praising the joint work we’ve carried out over the past decade.”

Raffi Hovannisian, the leader of Heritage, recently joined a political alliance with former defense minister Seyran Ohanian and former foreign minister Vardan Oskanian.