Information about voter turnout of the Referendum of the Constitution draft of the Republic of Artsakh of February 20 was published by the Deputy Chairman of NKR Referendum Central Commission who presented the number of the participated voters per the election districts.

On the whole voter turnout as of 2 p.m. is 48 115 citizens or 46,82% of the total number of eligible voters.

The Press Centre of NKR Referendum Central Commission