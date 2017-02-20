Artsakh Referendum: Voter Turnout 76% as of 8p.m.

In accordance with the NKR law “On referendum” and NKR Electoral Code the Deputy Chaiman of NKR Referendum Central Commission, Yeghishe Arzoumanyan published the information on the district voting process of the Referendum on the Constitution draft of the Republic of Artsakh following the voting process. According to Y. Arzoumanyan, 79 380 citizens or 75.91% out of 104 566 - the total number of eligible voters - have participated as of 8 p.m.