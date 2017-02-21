Ukraine: Prostitution Ring Uncovered

Ukranian authorities arrested two female ringleaders of a sex trafficking network that was sending young women to Turkey.

The National Police announced Sunday that they busted the prostitution ring when they stopped two young women in the Boryspil International Airport.

These two women were allegedly on their way to Turkey where they would be forced into sex work.

After intercepting the trafficking victims at the airport, authorities launched an investigation and arrested two suspected leaders of the prostitution ring, local media reported.

The suspects are set to be tried on human trafficking charges and may receive a sentence between 5 and 20 years.

Feminist activist group FEMEN protests sex trafficking in Kiev (Photo: Alexey Perkin CC BY SA 2.0)

