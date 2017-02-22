Official visit of Edward Nalbandian to Moscow started

On February 22, by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and paying tribute to the victims of the Great Patriotic War, started the official visit of Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, to Russia.

On the same day negotiations and a joint press conference of Minister Nalbandian and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to take place.

Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov, will then open an exhibition at the Reception House of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.

In the evening Minister Nalbandian will meet with Ambassadors of around four dozen countries concurrently accredited in Armenia.