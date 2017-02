Yet another Artaskh Defense Army soldier has died in as yet unspecified circumstances.

The Artsakh defense ministry reports that contract soldier Gor Khoudinyan (born 1991) died earlier today from a gunshot wound while serving at a norther military base.

Update: Armenia's Investigative Committee claims that, according to preliminary findings, Khoudinyan died when a bullet exploded while he was firing his machinegun to suppress Azerbaijani fire. An investigation has been launched.