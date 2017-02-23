Man Arrested for Ramming His Car into Defense Ministry Facility in Yerevan

A man has been arrested for ramming his car into the gates of Armenia’s defense ministry’s administrative complex in Yerevan in the wee hours of the morning today, gaining entry inside the grounds.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee says that a checkpoint guard fired eight rounds form his sidearm pistol at the approaching car.

The man, identified as A. Yepremyan, is said to have been intoxicated.

The suspect had been charged with hooliganism, property damage, and illegal entry of a military facility.