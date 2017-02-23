Thursday, 23 February

IndustryEconomy

Armenian Minister Says Economy is on the Right Track



Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investment Souren Karanian was all smiles today telling reporters after a government cabinet session that several economic indices have seen positive change.

Karanian claimed that exports last month have risen 35% when compared to January 2016, and that manufacturing has risen by 12%.

The minister predicted that manufacturing would rise 6-7% and exports by 20-30% over the course of 2017.

Karanian said these figures are proof that the government is making good on past promises.


Home page



Comments (1)
1. Միհրան14:01 - 23 February, 2017
«Շատ ուրախալի և ոգևորիչ է, որ կա արդյունաբերության 12%-անոց աճ։ Այսինքն՝ այն ուղղությունները, որոնք որ մենք ձեզ հայտարարում էինք և այն նախադրյալները....." Նախարարը հայերեն չգիտի․․․․որոնք, առանց որ-ի
Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 