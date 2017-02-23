India's Freight Forwarders Express Interest in Armenia as Transit Route

At a meeting today in Yerevan, Mr. Shankar Shinde, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India (FFFAI), told Armenian Minister of Transport, Communications and IT Vahan Martirosyan that his organization wants to use Armenia as a conduit for trade between India and Iran and that he would like the ministry’s help in the matter.

Shinde said he is in Armenia to explore the logistical capabilities that Armenia offers.

Martirosyan told the FFAI official that Armenia has the rail and truck facilities to ferry cargo to Russia and Europe.