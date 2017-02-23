Thursday, 23 February

Armenian Prime Minister Flies to Tiflis for Talks on Greater Bilateral Cooperation



Economic cooperation was on the agenda today when Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan flew to Tiflis at the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Karapetyan  told his Georgian counterpart that bilateral relations between the two countries had “entered a new phase of cooperation” based on growing mutual confidence.

“Our delegation is ready to comprehensively discuss all economic cooperation issues on the agenda from both a bilateral and regional perspective,” Karapetyan declared according to an official statement released by the Armenian government.

The two government leaders noted that full economic cooperation potential isn’t currently utilized, despite a rise in bilateral trade.

Karapetyan and   Kvirikashvili also discussed a wide range of issues related to the tourism, agricultural, transport and cultural sectors.

The two governments then signed an agreement for greater cooperation in the health field.

Photo: Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Karen Karapetyan


Comments (1)
1. Բազմասեր19:08 - 23 February, 2017
Բա Ջավախքը՞... Կարծես ոչ հայ կա էնտեղ, ոչ խնդիր: Սերժ Սարգսյանը որ գնաց, Հրանուշ Հակոբյանը նախագահի ինքնաթիռը լիքը դասագիրք էր լցրել, քանի որ վրացական համատարած գրքարգելքի պայմաններում միայն այդ ճանապարհով կարելի էր գիրք անցկացնել Վրաստան: Չնայած այդ քայլը ևս ոչ մի օգուտ չունեցավ, քանի որ վրացական ԿԳԲ-ն այդպես էլ չթողեց դրանք բաժանելու Ջավախքի դպրոցներին: Արդյունքում՝ շուրջ 3 ուսումնական տարի է, ինչ ջավախահայ մեկուկես տասնյակ հազար հայազգի աշակերտները զրկված են մայրենիի և հայ գրականության դասագրքերից: Գիտենք, որ ՀՀ վարչապետը շատ էլ խաբար չի Ջավախքից և այնտեղ առկա խնդիրներից, հետևաբար՝ Հրանուշ Հակոբյանը գոնե մի քանի արկղ գիրք խցկեր պատվիրակության շարժակազմի մեջ, և, եթե դրանք չնկատվեին վրացական սահմանապահների մոլեգնող հայացքների կողմից և չառգրավվեին, ապա դա կարելի էր համարել լիակատար հաղթանակ և այցի գլխավոր ձեռքբերումը...
