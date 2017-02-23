Armenian Prime Minister Flies to Tiflis for Talks on Greater Bilateral Cooperation

Economic cooperation was on the agenda today when Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan flew to Tiflis at the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Karapetyan told his Georgian counterpart that bilateral relations between the two countries had “entered a new phase of cooperation” based on growing mutual confidence.

“Our delegation is ready to comprehensively discuss all economic cooperation issues on the agenda from both a bilateral and regional perspective,” Karapetyan declared according to an official statement released by the Armenian government.

The two government leaders noted that full economic cooperation potential isn’t currently utilized, despite a rise in bilateral trade.

Karapetyan and Kvirikashvili also discussed a wide range of issues related to the tourism, agricultural, transport and cultural sectors.

The two governments then signed an agreement for greater cooperation in the health field.

Photo: Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Karen Karapetyan