Armenian President to Brussels for Meetings with EU Officials

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan flies to Belgium on February 26 for a two-day working visit, during which he will meet with leaders of various European Union leaders, including President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

Sargsyan, according to his press office, will also give a talk at the Carnegie Research Center. The press office doesn’t say what Sargsyan will talk about.

The Armenian president will also meet with Armenian community business people.