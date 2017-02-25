Artsakh Army Halts Azerbaijani Incursion Attempts; At Least Two Azerbaijani Soldiers Killed

Units of the Artsakh Defense Army units halted several Azerbaijani incursion attempts earlier this morning, during which at least two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that Azerbaijani forces first demined the areas in the northern (Martouni) and eastern (Akna) regions before attempting to infiltrate the border.

The bodies of the two Azerbaijani soldiers remain in the neutral zone.

The Artsakh Defense Army, according to the ministry, suffered no casualties.

Overall, Azerbaijan is said to have violated the ceasefire fired 860 rounds of small arms, mortar and rocket launchers up and down the Artsakh Line of Contact. Particularly heavy fire was reported in the east and north.

Azerbaijani troop and equipment movements have been reported along the eastern border separating Artsakh and Azerbaijan.