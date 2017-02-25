MFA statement

In defiance to the calls of the international community, the demands of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to strictly adhere to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements and to refrain from the use of force and threat of use of force, last night the incursion attempt by the Azerbaijani side on the Line of Contact between Azerbaijan and Artsakh, is Baku’s another blow to the efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries exerted towards the peaceful settlement.

While continuing the attempts to undermine the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg on creation conducive conditions for the advancement of the negotiation process, Baku intentionally escalates situation, initiates new provocations.

We once again draw the attention of the international community, and first and foremost, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to the strict necessity to sober up Baku and to bring it to the reality.