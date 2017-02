Azerbaijan’s military fired howitzer and artillery shells across the Line of Contact into Artsakh yesterday and last night according to a statement released by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that 18 shells were fired towards the Artsakh village of Talish in the northeast.

Overall, the Azerbaijani military fired 2,200 rounds of various caliber weapons including 36 artillery shells (D-30 and D-44), and 77 mortar shells.