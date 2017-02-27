Armenian President Discusses Greater Cooperation with President of European People's Party

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today discussed steps being taken in Armenia to spur democratic reforms with European People’s Party (EPP) President Joseph Daul during a meeting in Brussels.

Sargsyan and Daul also discussed Armenia’s desire for developing stronger relations with the European Union.

Given that Sargsyan’s Republican Party of Armenia is an observer member of the EPP, the Armenian president and Daul also discussed avenues to strengthen cooperation between the two parties, as well as cooperation on international platforms.

Sargsyan told Daul that Armenia agrees with the position of the OSCE Minsk Group that there is no other option for a settlement of the Karabakh conflict other than a peaceful one.

Photo: Joseph Daul, Serzh Sargsyan