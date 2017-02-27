Armenia, EU Reach New Framework Agreement

At a press briefing today in Brussels with European Council President Donald Tusk, visiting Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced that Armenia had reached a new Framework Agreement with European Union.

According to a statement released by Sargsyan’s press office, the Armenian president and Tusk had a private meeting before the briefing, during which the two discussed the process of reforms in Armenia, the upcoming parliamentary election, and the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“I again wish to express my thanks to the president of the European Council and our good friend Mr. Donal Tusk for inviting me to Brussels and for our frank and substantive discussion,” Sargsyan said at the press briefing.

While no specifics regarding the new Framework Agreement were provided, Sargsyan said the two also discussed other issues on the Armenia-EU agenda, as well as regional and international developments.

Photo: Serzh Sargsyan, Donald Tusk