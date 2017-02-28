Yerevan: Demonstrators March Demanding Release of Artur Sargsyan from Pretrial Detention

A protest march took place in Yerevan last night calling for the release of Artur Sargsyan from pretrial detention.

Demonstrators first assemble in Liberty Square and the marched to the Prosecutor General’s Office chanting slogans and carrying banners in support of Sargsyan.

Artur Sargsyan, the man who ferried food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group holed up in a Yerevan police station after having seized it last July, is now being held in the Convicts’ Hospital.

Rearrested on February 9, allegedly for not showing up after being summoned to a case hearing, Sargsyan has been on hunger strike since and is reported to be ill health.

Protest organizers said they would begin a sit-down strike at Liberty Square.