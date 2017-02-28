Tuesday, 28 February

Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh Pays Respects to Victims of 1988 Sumgait Pogroms



Below are photos, taken by Armen Yeramishyan in the Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, of memorial services for those Armenians killed in the February 27-29, 1988 pogroms in the Azerbaijani city of Sumgait.  

 


