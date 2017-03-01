Artur Sargsyan, 20 Days Into Hunger Strike, Is Bedridden

Artur Sargsyan, the man who ferried food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group holed up in a Yerevan police station after having seized it last July, is now into his twentieth day of a hunger strike at the Convicts’ Hospital.

Davit Gyurjyan, Sargsyan’s lawyer, says his client has been bedridden since Saturday due to failing health.

Sargsyan, was arrested on February 9, allegedly for not showing up after being summoned to a case hearing. Readers will recall that Sargsyan was arrested last August and later released on his own recognizance in December.

A Yerevan court recently denied Sargsyan’s motion to be released from pre-trial detention on his own recognizance.