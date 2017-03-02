Thursday, 02 March

HealthSocietyEconomy

Armenia to Spend $308,200 for Ten New Ambulances



Armenia’s government today approved the allocation of 150 million AMD (US$308,200) for the purchase of ten state of the art ambulances.

The government, in its decision, says that medical organizations have gone without new ambulances for too long.


