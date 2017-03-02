Armenia to Spend $308,200 for Ten New Ambulances

Armenia’s government today approved the allocation of 150 million AMD (US$308,200) for the purchase of ten state of the art ambulances.
The government, in its decision, says that medical organizations have gone without new ambulances for too long.
