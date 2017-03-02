96 MPs Absent; Armenia's Parliament Session Postponed

Armenia’s parliament session had to be postponed today.
Only 34 MPs showed up. 96 were absent.
Given that no quorum existed, the session was postponed until 3p.m.
Armenia’s parliament session had to be postponed today.
Only 34 MPs showed up. 96 were absent.
Given that no quorum existed, the session was postponed until 3p.m.
Commented
Read
02.26.2017
Viewed 14040 times Azerbaijan Intensifies Shelling of Artsakh
02.28.2017
Viewed 7575 times Film: A Half Step Below the Heavens
02.27.2017
Viewed 6300 times Artsakh Blames Baku for Breaching Agreement to Remove Dead Azerbaijani Soldiers from Battlefield
02.24.2017
Viewed 5697 times Armenian President to Brussels for Meetings with EU Officials
03.01.2017
Viewed 5097 times Azerbaijani Artillery Fire Reported in Martouni Region of Artsakh
02.27.2017
Viewed 4778 times Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 85 Times