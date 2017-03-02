Thursday, 02 March

Country politicsPolitics

96 MPs Absent; Armenia's Parliament Session Postponed



Armenia’s parliament session had to be postponed today.

Only 34 MPs showed up. 96 were absent.

Given that no quorum existed, the session was postponed until 3p.m.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 