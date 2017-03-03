Ourfa – Folk Medicine

Author: Adom H. Boudjikanian

Beliefs, and, in turn, their miraculous cures, are a part of folk medicine. In this respect, Ourfa can be regarded as one of those places from where we have inherited, from the first years of Christianity, a history of miraculous cures.



According to tradition, the celebrity of Jesus Christ reached the ears of King Abgar of Edessa (the historical name of Ourfa), whose family line is said to have been linked to the Arsacids through marriage. This king, who ruled Edessa, suffered from leprosy (Mycobacterium leprae). Abgar corresponds with Jesus, asking him to seek refuge in Edessa and to cure him. At the time, Jesus was being persecuted in Jerusalem. Jesus refuses the request because he had to complete his mission. However, Jesus sends Abgar his living image; his Shroud. After the resurrection of Jesus, the Apostle Thaddeus comes to Edessa. He cures King Abgar and spreads Christianity throughout the land.



This traditional tale, related to medicine in Ourfa, is one of the oldest stories known to us.

Data on the state of health and folk medicine in Ourfa

The province (sanjak) of Ourfa is located in the northern temperate zone of Mesopotamia. Ourfa, the province’s most important city, is located 500 meters above sea level, endowing it with a relatively temperate climate.



Ourfa enjoys all four seasons of the year. Snowfall is plentiful in winter. During summer days, an extremely dry heat beats down, followed by cool nights when residents either sleep on the roofs of their homes or in their gardens. This lifestyle probably endowed Ourfa residents (Armenian, Arab, Turk, Kurd, Assyrian and Jew) with a degree of wellbeing by increasing their immunity. In the spring, the Ourfa market would overflow with madzoun (yogurt), butter, cheese and oil. In the autumn, household storerooms would be full of sweets, wheat and cracked wheat. This latter grain was an essential ingredient in chi keofteh, borani (ragout), and lkhlkhoun keofteh, dishes greatly loved by the dedicated meat eaters of Ourfa.

Brief Overview of Ourfa

The city had a large number of two-story stone houses. Drinking water was provided by neighborhood reservoirs (kastel). Water for home use (laundry, washing, etc.) was drawn from wells. Homes in the Armenian quarter of town had no running water until 1886. Given the lack of any functioning municipal government, the health situation was far from admirable. Streets were narrow and the sewer system spotty. Even though the Armenian quarter enjoyed a high elevation, making it airy and relatively healthy, we don’t know the degree to which residents were safe from contagious diseases. Aram Sahagian, in his history of Ourfa, has nothing to specific to say on the matter, nor is there any information on child maladies, mortality rates or the traditional multiple births in Armenian families.

Pilgrimage Sites In addition to the summer festivities that took place in the gardens near the town, there were two main resort sites were people would gather for merrymaking – the small lakes of Ayn-el-Zalikha and Hayr (Father) Abraham. While teeming with fish, fishing was banned because the two sites bore a religious significance. It was said that fire-worshippers had persecuted Father Abraham, had captured him, and decided to sacrifice him to their idols. The incident is said to have taken place in front of the Ourfa castle, near the lake. The pagans build a sacrificial altar and try to burn Father Abraham atop a fire made of tree branches. A lightning bolt strikes from the heavens, hitting a nearby tree. Catch fire, the tree shots off sparks that hit the ground. Water starts flowing from the spot. The tree, even though struck by lightning, retains its foliage. That miraculous tree is called ‘burnt tree’.



The area around Father Abraham’s lake becomes a pilgrimage site for Christians and Muslims. The pilgrims had a custom of tying beads and colorful strips of clothing on the branches of the ‘burnt tree’. Evidently, pilgrims visited the site in expectation of miraculous cures.



King Abgar’s mountain, located in the southwestern side of Ourfa, was a similar site. According to tradition, the king’s tomb was to be found in a large cave in the mountain. Pilgrims would visit the site on the first day of June to offer prayers, followed by feasting and merrymaking. We’ve already mentioned the tradition as to how King Abgar was cured of his leprosy. Thus, we can conclude that pilgrims visited the king’s tomb expecting an amelioration of whatever ailed them.