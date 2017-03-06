Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire 55 times yesterday and last night, firing some 1,000 rounds of small arms and two 60mm mortar rounds.
Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 55 Times
09:47, March 6, 2017
