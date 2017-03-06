Artur Sargsyan Freed from Pretrial Detention

Artur Sargsyan, nicknamed the “bringer of bread” for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group that seized a Yerevan police station last July, and subsequently arrested, has been freed from pretrial detention.

Several political parties in Armenia petitioned the Prosecutor General saying they would guarantee that Artur Sargsyan would not flee if released.

27 MPs from the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), Armenian National Congress (HAK), Rule of Law (OY), the ARF, and Heritage Party signed the petition.

Several of the MPs posted an unspecified amount as bail.