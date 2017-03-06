Monday, 06 March

SocietyNagorno-Karabakh

Earthquake Hits Artsakh



An earthquake registered as 4-5 bals underground strength hit Artsakh this morning at 10:24 a.m local time.

The epicenter was 28 kilometers north-east of the town of Karvatchar.

No casualties were reported.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 