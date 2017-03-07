Armenian Prime Minister's Financial Picture Since Taking Office

Since assuming the office of Armenia’s prime minister on September 13, 2016, Karen Karapetyan’s financial picture has improved somewhat.

Upon taking office, Karapetyan declared 32.898 million AMD in revenues. By the end of 2016, that amount increased to 36.136 million.

His ruble revenues remained the same – 70.850 million.

As regards cash in the bank, Karapetyan declared 120 million AMD, US$3.4 million, 720,000 Euros, and 35 million rubles.

By the end of 2016, all the above remained the same, except for his cash in AMD. That amount dropped slightly to 114.7 million.

Karapetyan’s wife Astghik declared no revenue in 2016. Nevertheless, she declared 6.1 million AMD, $2.1 million, 1 million Euros, and 21.4 million rubles in cash.