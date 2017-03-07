Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire fifty times yesterday and last night, firing more than 1,100 rounds of various caliber small arms.
Azerbajian Continues to Violate Karabakh Ceasefire
09:25, March 7, 2017
Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire fifty times yesterday and last night, firing more than 1,100 rounds of various caliber small arms.
