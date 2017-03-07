Artur Sargsyan's Health Improves; Transferred from Intensive Care to General Ward

Minutes ago, Souren Makaryan, who heads the intensive care unit at Yerevan’s Armenia Medical Center, told Hetq that Artur Sargsyan has been transferred from the unit to a general ward since his condition has considerably improved.

Artur Sargsyan, nicknamed the “bringer of bread”, for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group holed up in a Yerevan police station after having seized it last July, had been in pretrial detention.

He was being held at the Convicts’ Hospital and had been on hunger strike for over three weeks.

Sargsyan was released yesterday after a number of political parties in Armenia petitioned the prosecutor general, vouching that he would not flee.