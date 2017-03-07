Convict in Armenia Jail Says He Bribed Officials for Years to Smuggle in Medicines

A convict at Armenia’s Nubarashen Correctional Facility has testified, according to the Special Investigative Service (SIS), that over the years he has bribed facility officials to smuggle in various medicines, allegedly for personal use, and that he then sold them to other convicts.

The unnamed convict, according to the SIS, also alleges that guards beat him for sending petitions to various state agencies, and that convicts had to bribe officials in order for their relatives to be allowed visits to the facility.

The SIS says that it has brought criminal charges against several of the staff at the correctional facility.