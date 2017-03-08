Armenia’s April 2 Parliamentary Election: Who’s Running?
Hrant Galstyan
So, who is running for seats in the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for April 2 in Armenia.
Here are a few fun facts.
There are nine parties/alliances in the running – Yelk Alliance, Azat Democrats, Armenian Renaissance, Tsarukyan Alliance, Armenian National Congress (HAK), Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Communist Party, ORO, ARF.
There are 1,558 names on the ballot. That’s six candidates for every 10,000 voters.
The candidates’ average age is 48. (49 for males, 47 for females)
The oldest candidates appear on the ticket of Armenia’s Communist Party. The average age is 63.
Three of each ten candidates in the running are women.
31% of candidates have registered as “unemployed”. 11% are currently employed as MPs or work in the civil service. 13% come from the education and science sectors.
As for political affiliation, 84% are members of various parties or alliances.