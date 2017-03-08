Armenia’s April 2 Parliamentary Election: Who’s Running?

So, who is running for seats in the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for April 2 in Armenia.

Here are a few fun facts.

There are nine parties/alliances in the running – Yelk Alliance, Azat Democrats, Armenian Renaissance, Tsarukyan Alliance, Armenian National Congress (HAK), Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Communist Party, ORO, ARF.

There are 1,558 names on the ballot. That’s six candidates for every 10,000 voters.

The candidates’ average age is 48. (49 for males, 47 for females)