Karen Karapetyan: “Armenia interested in intensification of cooperation with Greece”

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today a delegation led by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotsias.

“This year ushers in the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece. Our friendly relations are at a very high level, but we are keen to activate the cooperation with Greece and take it to a new qualitative level,” Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said addressing the guests.

Stressing the need to boost economic exchanges, the head of the Armenian government said there is great untapped potential in this area. Karen Karapetyan welcomed the ongoing bilateral cooperation within international institutions and the fact that the two countries keep by similar positions on a number of issues on international agenda.

Pleased with his stay in friendly Armenia, the Greek Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

“We have always been brotherly peoples. The purpose of my visit is to create a strategic partnership,” Nikos Kotsias said. Highly appreciating the Armenian-Greek political dialogue, the Greek Foreign Minister agreed in that economic relations are on a low level, and there is a need for their harmonious development.

As they discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation, the parties highlighted the role of the Armenian-Greek joint commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation. In particular, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of holding an Armenian-Greek business forum. In this context, Prime Minister Karapetyan suggested clarifying the areas of mutual interest to the two countries’ business circles and actively working on joint projects.

Karen Karapetyan and Nikos Kotsias exchanged views on cooperation within the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, the furtherance of EEU-EU dialogue, as well as on the prospects for regional cooperation.