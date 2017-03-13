Armenian President to Discuss Karabakh Issue with Putin in Moscow

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan leaves for Russia tomorrow and is scheduled to discuss the issue of settling the Karabakh conflict with Vladimir Putin.

During his official visit, Sargsyan will meet with top Russian officials for high-levels talks regarding cooperation in the political, trade, humanitarian and cultural sectors, this according to a statement released by the Armenian president’s press office.

Sargsyan will be hosted at Moscow’s State Institute of International Relations, and will meet with students and teachers.