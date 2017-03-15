Syunik Governor Running for Parliament; Has Ties to Mining Sector

Vahe Hakobyan, currently serving as Armenia’s Syunik Provincial Governor, is running for a seat in the country’s new parliament that will be formed as a result of the April 2 election.

Hakobyan is running on the Republican Party of Armenia ticket for a parliamentary district encompassing parts of the provinces of Syunik and Vayots Dzor

In his financial disclosure for February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017, Hakobyan declared 36 million AMD (US$74,098), $191,000, and 115,000 Euros in cash holdings.

Hakobyan declared 147.354 million AMD in revenue for the above period. 90 million AMD were wages he received from Cronimet Metal Trading CIS and the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Plant CJSC. 55 million AMD was from the sale of property.

Hakobyan owns 10% shares in the above two mining companies.

He is a co-owner of an apartment in the Spanish port city of Alicante, and owns a parcel of land in Yerevan.