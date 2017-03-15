Investigative Journalists NGO to Provide Election Coverage Training for Reporters

Armenia’s Investigative Journalists NGO is organizing two two-day training courses for local reporters entitled “Skills for Election Coverage” on the eve of the April 2 parliamentary election in Armenia.

The courses will familiarize reporters with new sections of the electoral code that specify new obligations and rights for reporters and voters.

Those wishing to participate should send a letter of interest and a CV to diana1khazaryan@gmail.com by March 20.

Reporters based outside of Yerevan are particularly encouraged to apply.