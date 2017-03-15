Presidents of Armenia and Russia Meet in Moscow: Celebrate 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Meeting yesterday in Moscow, the presidents of Armenia and Russia celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations between their two countries, affirming that such a strategic partnership is based on deep historic roots.

A statement released by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s press office said that Putin and Sargsyan also touched on the Karabakh peace process, as well as various international and regional challenges.

Regarding the strong ties that bind Armenia and Russia, Sargsyan said: “This is the anniversary year indeed - we celebrate the 25th jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations. This has been a period of close cooperation, and we have been able to form truly allied relations. Such relations have been defining our agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was confident that Sargsyan would be able to successfully lead Armenia through a process of constitutional change now underway that will be capped by the April 2 parliamentary election.

