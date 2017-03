Artur Sargsyan (the bringer of bread) is still on a respirator at the Armenia Medical Center in Yerevan.

Sargsyan, listed in serious condition, was operated on last night after suddenly feeling ill. He had been released from the medical center a few days ago.

Sargsyan, awaiting trial for bringing food to members of the Sasna Dzrer armed group who seized a Yerevan police building last July, had been on a 25-day hunger strike.