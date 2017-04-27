Armenia and Czech Republic Discuss Cooperation in Health Sphere

Armenian Minister of Health Levon Altunyan today hosted a delegation of the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Health visiting Yerevan at his invitation, stressing the importance of even greater and more efficient cooperation between the two countries in this sphere.

Armenian health ministry officials presented some of the current and upcoming health projects and Armenian health care legislation, while Czech deputy health ministers presented their health system and its financing mechanisms.

Minister Altunyan took the occasion to express to thanks the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic for passing a bill condemning the Armenian Genocide.

Czech Ambassador to Armenia, Petr Mikyska, also participated in the meeting.