ArmySociety

Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire



Mher Arzumanyan, serving at a southern military base of the Artsakh Defense Army, was killed on April 28 by Azerbaijani fire.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports that an investigation into the incident is underway.

 


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 