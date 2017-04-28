Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

Mher Arzumanyan, serving at a southern military base of the Artsakh Defense Army, was killed on April 28 by Azerbaijani fire.
The Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Mher Arzumanyan, serving at a southern military base of the Artsakh Defense Army, was killed on April 28 by Azerbaijani fire.
The Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Commented
Read
05.10.2017
Viewed 40673 times Ijevan Residents Block Highway in Protest
05.09.2017
Viewed 11296 times 70 Years Together: Armenian Couple Has 156 Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
05.14.2017
Viewed 10918 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.09.2017
Viewed 8722 times Artsakh: Celebrating May 9
05.13.2017
Viewed 8017 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.10.2017
Viewed 7770 times Appeals Court in Armenia Conditionally Releases Man Sentenced to Three Years on Public Disorder Charge