Cesar Espinoza, Ecuador’s newly appointed ambassador to Armenia, presented his diplomatic credentials today to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

President Sargsyan congratulated Espinoza on his new positing, and stressed that Armenia is interested in forging deeper relations with countries in Latin America, including Ecuador.

Espinoza, in turn, assured President Sargsyan that he would spare no effort to spur relations with Armenia, both bilaterally and in multilateral frameworks.