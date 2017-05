1.298 million tourists visited Armenia during the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 18.2% over the same period last year, this according to the country’s National Statistical Service (NSS).

If you find this number a bit much to swallow, you’re in good company. As to what defines a “tourist” for the NSS remains a mystery.

Allegedly, the first quarter of the year is a prime tourist period given New Year’s and the Nowruz holidays.