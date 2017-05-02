Armenia Strengthens Customs Ties with Iran

A delegation from Armenia's State Revenue Committee delegation, headed by Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan, visited Iran from April 27 to April 29.

During the formal meeting between the heads of the customs services of the two countries, a protocol on the “Exchange of customs statistical information between the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration” was signed.

The Armenian delegation met with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Head of the Customs Administration, Massoud Karbasian. They discussed proposals regarding trade facilitation and simplification of customs procedures at the borders.

The two sides also agreed to organize and complete the protocol on the exchange of electronic data of passengers, vehicles, and international transportation of goods between the Armenian State Revenue Committee and the Iranian Customs Service within a short period.

In the near future, the representatives of the Information Technology Department of Iran's Customs Service will be invited to Armenia to discuss the protocol.