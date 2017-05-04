Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today sent his condolences to Iranian President Hasan Rouhani regarding a mine collapse in Golestan that killed scores of people.
Armenian President Sends Condolences to Iran
15:02, May 4, 2017
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today sent his condolences to Iranian President Hasan Rouhani regarding a mine collapse in Golestan that killed scores of people.
Commented
Read
05.10.2017
Viewed 40671 times Ijevan Residents Block Highway in Protest
05.09.2017
Viewed 11294 times 70 Years Together: Armenian Couple Has 156 Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
05.14.2017
Viewed 10914 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.09.2017
Viewed 8722 times Artsakh: Celebrating May 9
05.13.2017
Viewed 8015 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.10.2017
Viewed 7768 times Appeals Court in Armenia Conditionally Releases Man Sentenced to Three Years on Public Disorder Charge