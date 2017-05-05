Armenia's Quintuplets - Two Remain in Very Serious Condition

Two of the five babies born to a couple in Armenia on May 3, remain in very serious condition.
The other three are reported in stable condition.
The five are being cared for at various hospitals in Yerevan.
