Artsakh Defense Minister Rules Out Outbreak of War Anytime Soon

Defense Minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan ruled out the outbreak of war with Azerbaijan in the near future at a press conference yesterday in Stepanakert, although noting that the threat of renewed warfare has existed since the 1994 ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, and that Baku remains committed to resolving issues by military means.

Mnatsakanyan said that given Baku’s military intentions, the Artsakh Defense must be prepared for all eventualities.

Regarding the possibility of war breaking out, the minister noted that following the Four Day War of April 2016, Artsakh witnessed the subversive activities of the Azerbaijani military on February 24-25 of this year, but that Baku understood that it couldn’t speak via a language of power.

Mnatsakanyan said that tensions on the frontline grew at the time and that it was possible for a local incident to turn into a full-scale military operation. He believes that such incidents might reoccur.

However, Mnatsakanyan said that the enemy's movements are being monitored, and full-scale warfare isn’t expected anytime soon.

The minister did say that the outbreak of war couldn’t be totally ruled out.

The replenishment of arms and equipment of the front continues following the Four Day War. "We must always improve and never stop. We still have work to do," he said.

Most of the victims on the front are killed by Azerbaijani snipers, the minister claimed.

Steps to prevent such deaths are being taken and some of the frontline positions are already equipped with special anti-sniper systems. Mnatsakanyan said that within a year they will achieve greater efficiency in that sphere. Unfortunately, there are cases of losses due to personal negligence and carelessness, he told reporters. But no action of the enemy remains unanswered, according to the minister.

In conclusion, referring to social programs for the military, Mnatsakanyan said that provision of apartments remains the main issue. Recently, seventy retired military officers and soldiers were allocated apartments in Martouni. Dozens of other apartments are under construction in Stepanakert, Martouni and Hadrout.