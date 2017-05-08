Azerbaijan Fires 60 mm Mortars and Automatic Grenade Launchers Across Artsakh Border

There is an increase in tension across Artsakh border during the last days. On May 6, 7, and last night Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire around 160 times, firing 2600 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

On May 7, Azerbaijan fired seven 60-millimeter mortars and seven automatic grenade launchers along the southern border.

The ministry adds that Artsakh forces continue to monitor the situation.

At the moment, the military situation along the Karabakh line of contact is relatively calm.