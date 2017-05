Armenia’s Ministry of Nature Protection has given the go-ahead to Green Power Ltd. to build a 3.31 megawatt hydro-electric power station on the Tashtoun River in Syunik Province.

In December 2014, the ministry positively evaluated a plan of Zangezour Energy Ltd. to build the Arevik hydro-plant on the same river.

Combined, the pipes of the two plants will run 6.4 kilometers along the river’s 13 kilometer length.