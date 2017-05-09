Margaryan Campaigns for Reelection as Yerevan’s Mayor


Taron Margaryan, representing the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, is running for reelection as Yerevan’s mayor in the upcoming May 14 municipal council election. Margaryan, has served as Yerevan mayor since November 2011, after the resignation of Karen Karapetyan, currently Armenia’s prime minister. He’s seen here campaigning in the Armenian capital’s Arabkir district, under the slogan “For the sake of Yerevan”. The new mayor will be appointed by the newly elected Council of Elders (municipal council).


SocietyPolitics

Home page
Print    |  Հայերեն  |  На русском

Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

 
When reprinting or broadcasting any materials from HETQ.am, hyperlink is obligatory.
© 2017 Hetq online: All rights reserved.

About us

Address: 1/3, Str. Buzand, 8th floor,
Yerevan-0010, Republic of Armenia
Tel.: +374 10 563363
E-mail: info@hetq.am

  Made in: