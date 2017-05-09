Margaryan Campaigns for Reelection as Yerevan’s Mayor

Taron Margaryan, representing the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, is running for reelection as Yerevan’s mayor in the upcoming May 14 municipal council election. Margaryan, has served as Yerevan mayor since November 2011, after the resignation of Karen Karapetyan, currently Armenia’s prime minister. He’s seen here campaigning in the Armenian capital’s Arabkir district, under the slogan “For the sake of Yerevan”. The new mayor will be appointed by the newly elected Council of Elders (municipal council).